Coal India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26,700.14 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,700.14 crore in March 2021 down 3.15% from Rs. 27,568.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,586.78 crore in March 2021 down 1.1% from Rs. 4,637.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,656.09 crore in March 2021 down 11.41% from Rs. 8,642.03 crore in March 2020.

Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.53 in March 2020.

Coal India shares closed at 157.15 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.82% returns over the last 6 months and 18.96% over the last 12 months.