Coal India Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26,700.14 crore, down 3.15% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 26,700.14 crore in March 2021 down 3.15% from Rs. 27,568.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4,586.78 crore in March 2021 down 1.1% from Rs. 4,637.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,656.09 crore in March 2021 down 11.41% from Rs. 8,642.03 crore in March 2020.

Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.53 in March 2020.

Coal India shares closed at 157.15 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.82% returns over the last 6 months and 18.96% over the last 12 months.

Coal India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations26,700.1423,686.0327,568.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations26,700.1423,686.0327,568.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,527.281,903.022,192.49
Purchase of Traded Goods128.1168.4953.72
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2,183.67-504.59-2,495.35
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost10,625.099,353.9510,576.52
Depreciation1,088.10915.911,029.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9,221.227,700.3810,512.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5,294.014,248.875,699.45
Other Income1,273.98648.591,913.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6,567.994,897.467,612.63
Interest159.02155.41165.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6,408.974,742.057,447.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6,408.974,742.057,447.51
Tax1,817.161,658.102,821.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4,591.813,083.954,625.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4,591.813,083.954,625.87
Minority Interest-2.181.2912.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.850.15-0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4,586.783,085.394,637.95
Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.445.017.53
Diluted EPS7.445.017.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.445.017.53
Diluted EPS7.445.017.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Coal India #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:44 pm

