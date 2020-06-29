Coal India Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27,568.23 crore, down 3.43% Y-o-Y

|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27,568.23
|21,566.41
|26,704.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|1,624.08
|1,841.99
|Total Income From Operations
|27,568.23
|23,190.49
|28,546.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,192.49
|1,816.34
|2,203.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|53.72
|7.08
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2,495.35
|-368.18
|-1,682.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|647.88
|604.57
|Employees Cost
|10,576.52
|9,839.28
|10,700.79
|Depreciation
|1,029.40
|894.15
|1,037.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|0.48
|107.53
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,512.00
|6,279.17
|8,400.37
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,699.45
|4,074.29
|7,175.05
|Other Income
|1,913.18
|1,411.70
|1,819.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,612.63
|5,485.99
|8,994.63
|Interest
|165.12
|151.27
|101.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,447.51
|5,334.72
|8,892.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7,447.51
|5,334.72
|8,892.70
|Tax
|2,821.64
|1,413.96
|2,865.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,625.87
|3,920.76
|6,026.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,625.87
|3,920.76
|6,026.82
|Minority Interest
|12.19
|2.06
|-0.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.11
|1.05
|-2.59
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,637.95
|3,923.87
|6,024.16
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.53
|6.37
|9.71
|Diluted EPS
|7.53
|6.37
|9.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.53
|6.37
|9.71
|Diluted EPS
|7.53
|6.37
|9.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited