Coal India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28,546.26 crore, up 6.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28,546.26 crore in March 2019 up 6.08% from Rs. 26,909.17 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6,024.16 crore in March 2019 up 365.06% from Rs. 1,295.34 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10,031.80 crore in March 2019 up 356.89% from Rs. 2,195.65 crore in March 2018.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 9.71 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.09 in March 2018.

Coal India shares closed at 252.95 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.29% returns over the last 6 months and -12.49% over the last 12 months.