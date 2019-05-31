Coal India Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 28,546.26 crore, up 6.08% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26,704.27
|23,385.43
|25,108.69
|Other Operating Income
|1,841.99
|1,660.40
|1,800.48
|Total Income From Operations
|28,546.26
|25,045.83
|26,909.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,203.64
|1,944.61
|2,148.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1,682.86
|-8.78
|-1,378.54
|Power & Fuel
|604.57
|606.24
|631.03
|Employees Cost
|10,700.79
|9,517.62
|16,653.86
|Depreciation
|1,037.17
|861.08
|930.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|107.53
|1.52
|221.09
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,400.37
|6,196.81
|8,438.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,175.05
|5,926.73
|-735.29
|Other Income
|1,819.58
|1,163.30
|2,000.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8,994.63
|7,090.03
|1,264.86
|Interest
|101.93
|61.96
|112.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8,892.70
|7,028.07
|1,152.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8,892.70
|7,028.07
|1,152.14
|Tax
|2,865.88
|2,462.33
|-142.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6,026.82
|4,565.74
|1,294.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6,026.82
|4,565.74
|1,294.17
|Minority Interest
|-0.07
|-0.10
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.59
|1.07
|1.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6,024.16
|4,566.71
|1,295.34
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,207.41
|6,207.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.71
|7.36
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|9.71
|7.36
|2.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.71
|7.36
|2.09
|Diluted EPS
|9.71
|7.36
|2.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited