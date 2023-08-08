Coal India Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35,983.21 crore, up 2.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,983.21 crore in June 2023 up 2.54% from Rs. 35,092.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,971.04 crore in June 2023 down 9.76% from Rs. 8,832.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12,051.67 crore in June 2023 down 9.01% from Rs. 13,245.35 crore in June 2022.

Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.33 in June 2022.

Coal India shares closed at 232.95 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.03% returns over the last 6 months and 8.15% over the last 12 months.