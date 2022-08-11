Coal India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,092.17 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32,497.98
|32,706.77
|25,282.15
|Other Operating Income
|2,594.19
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,092.17
|32,706.77
|25,282.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,057.33
|3,330.82
|1,843.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|-7.81
|68.46
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1,390.31
|-2,260.94
|2,208.80
|Power & Fuel
|626.70
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10,072.68
|10,822.63
|10,393.62
|Depreciation
|993.75
|1,412.35
|1,040.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,694.31
|11,743.25
|5,923.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11,257.09
|7,666.47
|3,803.29
|Other Income
|994.51
|1,788.94
|680.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12,251.60
|9,455.41
|4,484.26
|Interest
|150.23
|120.90
|147.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12,101.37
|9,334.51
|4,336.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12,101.37
|9,334.51
|4,336.64
|Tax
|3,243.16
|2,620.27
|1,161.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8,858.21
|6,714.24
|3,175.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8,858.21
|6,714.24
|3,175.22
|Minority Interest
|-1.36
|-22.06
|-4.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-23.99
|0.76
|-1.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8,832.86
|6,692.94
|3,169.85
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.33
|10.86
|5.14
|Diluted EPS
|14.33
|10.86
|5.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|14.33
|10.86
|5.14
|Diluted EPS
|14.33
|10.86
|5.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited