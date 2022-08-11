 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,092.17 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 35,092.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.8% from Rs. 25,282.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,832.86 crore in June 2022 up 178.65% from Rs. 3,169.85 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,245.35 crore in June 2022 up 139.74% from Rs. 5,524.87 crore in June 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2021.

Coal India shares closed at 219.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 54.61% over the last 12 months.

Coal India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32,497.98 32,706.77 25,282.15
Other Operating Income 2,594.19 -- --
Total Income From Operations 35,092.17 32,706.77 25,282.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,057.33 3,330.82 1,843.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -7.81 68.46
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1,390.31 -2,260.94 2,208.80
Power & Fuel 626.70 -- --
Employees Cost 10,072.68 10,822.63 10,393.62
Depreciation 993.75 1,412.35 1,040.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7,694.31 11,743.25 5,923.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11,257.09 7,666.47 3,803.29
Other Income 994.51 1,788.94 680.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12,251.60 9,455.41 4,484.26
Interest 150.23 120.90 147.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12,101.37 9,334.51 4,336.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12,101.37 9,334.51 4,336.64
Tax 3,243.16 2,620.27 1,161.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8,858.21 6,714.24 3,175.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8,858.21 6,714.24 3,175.22
Minority Interest -1.36 -22.06 -4.29
Share Of P/L Of Associates -23.99 0.76 -1.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8,832.86 6,692.94 3,169.85
Equity Share Capital 6,162.73 6,162.73 6,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.33 10.86 5.14
Diluted EPS 14.33 10.86 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.33 10.86 5.14
Diluted EPS 14.33 10.86 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Aug 11, 2022
