    Coal India Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,092.17 crore, up 38.8% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35,092.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.8% from Rs. 25,282.15 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8,832.86 crore in June 2022 up 178.65% from Rs. 3,169.85 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13,245.35 crore in June 2022 up 139.74% from Rs. 5,524.87 crore in June 2021.

    Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 14.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2021.

    Coal India shares closed at 219.85 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.82% returns over the last 6 months and 54.61% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32,497.9832,706.7725,282.15
    Other Operating Income2,594.19----
    Total Income From Operations35,092.1732,706.7725,282.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,057.333,330.821,843.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods---7.8168.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1,390.31-2,260.942,208.80
    Power & Fuel626.70----
    Employees Cost10,072.6810,822.6310,393.62
    Depreciation993.751,412.351,040.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7,694.3111,743.255,923.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11,257.097,666.473,803.29
    Other Income994.511,788.94680.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12,251.609,455.414,484.26
    Interest150.23120.90147.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12,101.379,334.514,336.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12,101.379,334.514,336.64
    Tax3,243.162,620.271,161.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8,858.216,714.243,175.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8,858.216,714.243,175.22
    Minority Interest-1.36-22.06-4.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-23.990.76-1.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8,832.866,692.943,169.85
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3310.865.14
    Diluted EPS14.3310.865.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3310.865.14
    Diluted EPS14.3310.865.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Coal India #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
