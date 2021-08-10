Coal India Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 25,282.15 crore, up 36.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25,282.15 crore in June 2021 up 36.76% from Rs. 18,486.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,169.85 crore in June 2021 up 52.43% from Rs. 2,079.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,524.87 crore in June 2021 up 44% from Rs. 3,836.74 crore in June 2020.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.37 in June 2020.

Coal India shares closed at 143.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 10.83% over the last 12 months.