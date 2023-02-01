 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Coal India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,169.33 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

Net Sales at Rs 35,169.33 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 28,433.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,755.55 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 4,558.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,973.68 crore in December 2022 up 60.11% from Rs. 7,478.33 crore in December 2021.

Coal India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 35,169.33 29,838.07 28,433.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 35,169.33 29,838.07 28,433.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3,573.51 3,039.95 2,389.29
Purchase of Traded Goods 321.09 123.84 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -331.98 1,060.21 893.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11,524.67 10,829.00 9,936.33
Depreciation 1,261.97 1,077.07 1,041.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9,693.32 7,504.90 8,389.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9,126.75 6,203.10 5,784.16
Other Income 1,584.96 1,761.17 652.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10,711.71 7,964.27 6,437.01
Interest 203.86 135.15 131.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10,507.85 7,829.12 6,305.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10,507.85 7,829.12 6,305.40
Tax 2,874.57 1,643.49 1,745.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7,633.28 6,185.63 4,559.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7,633.28 6,185.63 4,559.74
Minority Interest 36.44 -0.44 1.85
Share Of P/L Of Associates 85.83 -141.64 -3.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7,755.55 6,043.55 4,558.39
Equity Share Capital 6,162.73 6,162.73 6,162.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.58 9.81 7.40
Diluted EPS 12.58 9.81 7.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.58 9.81 7.40
Diluted EPS 12.58 9.81 7.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited