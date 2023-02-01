Coal India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,169.33 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35,169.33
|29,838.07
|28,433.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35,169.33
|29,838.07
|28,433.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3,573.51
|3,039.95
|2,389.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|321.09
|123.84
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-331.98
|1,060.21
|893.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11,524.67
|10,829.00
|9,936.33
|Depreciation
|1,261.97
|1,077.07
|1,041.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9,693.32
|7,504.90
|8,389.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9,126.75
|6,203.10
|5,784.16
|Other Income
|1,584.96
|1,761.17
|652.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10,711.71
|7,964.27
|6,437.01
|Interest
|203.86
|135.15
|131.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10,507.85
|7,829.12
|6,305.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10,507.85
|7,829.12
|6,305.40
|Tax
|2,874.57
|1,643.49
|1,745.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7,633.28
|6,185.63
|4,559.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7,633.28
|6,185.63
|4,559.74
|Minority Interest
|36.44
|-0.44
|1.85
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|85.83
|-141.64
|-3.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|7,755.55
|6,043.55
|4,558.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.58
|9.81
|7.40
|Diluted EPS
|12.58
|9.81
|7.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.58
|9.81
|7.40
|Diluted EPS
|12.58
|9.81
|7.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited