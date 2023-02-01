English
    Coal India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,169.33 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    Net Sales at Rs 35,169.33 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 28,433.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,755.55 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 4,558.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,973.68 crore in December 2022 up 60.11% from Rs. 7,478.33 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations35,169.3329,838.0728,433.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35,169.3329,838.0728,433.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3,573.513,039.952,389.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods321.09123.840.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-331.981,060.21893.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11,524.6710,829.009,936.33
    Depreciation1,261.971,077.071,041.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,693.327,504.908,389.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9,126.756,203.105,784.16
    Other Income1,584.961,761.17652.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10,711.717,964.276,437.01
    Interest203.86135.15131.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10,507.857,829.126,305.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10,507.857,829.126,305.40
    Tax2,874.571,643.491,745.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7,633.286,185.634,559.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7,633.286,185.634,559.74
    Minority Interest36.44-0.441.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates85.83-141.64-3.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7,755.556,043.554,558.39
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.589.817.40
    Diluted EPS12.589.817.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.589.817.40
    Diluted EPS12.589.817.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited