Coal India Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35,169.33 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35,169.33 crore in December 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 28,433.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7,755.55 crore in December 2022 up 70.14% from Rs. 4,558.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11,973.68 crore in December 2022 up 60.11% from Rs. 7,478.33 crore in December 2021.

Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 12.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.40 in December 2021.

