Coal India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23,190.49 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,190.49
|20,382.63
|23,385.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|1,660.40
|Total Income From Operations
|23,190.49
|20,382.63
|25,045.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,816.34
|1,478.87
|1,944.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.08
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-368.18
|1,203.69
|-8.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|606.24
|Employees Cost
|9,839.28
|9,072.63
|9,517.62
|Depreciation
|894.15
|793.01
|861.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|1.52
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,927.53
|5,016.28
|6,196.81
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,074.29
|2,818.15
|5,926.73
|Other Income
|1,411.70
|1,630.31
|1,163.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,485.99
|4,448.46
|7,090.03
|Interest
|151.27
|169.96
|61.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5,334.72
|4,278.50
|7,028.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5,334.72
|4,278.50
|7,028.07
|Tax
|1,413.96
|754.25
|2,462.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3,920.76
|3,524.25
|4,565.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3,920.76
|3,524.25
|4,565.74
|Minority Interest
|2.06
|-0.20
|-0.10
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.05
|-1.35
|1.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3,923.87
|3,522.70
|4,566.71
|Equity Share Capital
|6,162.73
|6,162.73
|6,207.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.37
|5.72
|7.36
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|5.72
|7.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.37
|5.72
|7.36
|Diluted EPS
|6.37
|5.72
|7.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
