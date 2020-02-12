Coal India Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23,190.49 crore, down 7.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23,190.49 crore in December 2019 down 7.41% from Rs. 25,045.83 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3,923.87 crore in December 2019 down 14.08% from Rs. 4,566.71 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6,380.14 crore in December 2019 down 19.76% from Rs. 7,951.11 crore in December 2018.

Coal India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.37 in December 2019 from Rs. 7.36 in December 2018.

Coal India shares closed at 179.35 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -11.98% returns over the last 6 months and -18.03% over the last 12 months.