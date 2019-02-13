Coal India Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 25,045.83 crore, up 15.72% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23,385.43
|20,712.71
|20,708.47
|Other Operating Income
|1,660.40
|1,485.35
|934.81
|Total Income From Operations
|25,045.83
|22,198.06
|21,643.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,944.61
|1,609.29
|1,754.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.78
|1,384.42
|547.46
|Power & Fuel
|606.24
|638.28
|607.15
|Employees Cost
|9,517.62
|8,953.48
|8,753.21
|Depreciation
|861.08
|806.87
|751.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|1.52
|729.72
|-153.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6,196.81
|4,968.64
|5,515.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5,926.73
|3,107.36
|3,866.79
|Other Income
|1,163.30
|2,011.27
|840.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,090.03
|5,118.63
|4,707.65
|Interest
|61.96
|0.81
|97.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7,028.07
|5,117.82
|4,610.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7,028.07
|5,117.82
|4,610.21
|Tax
|2,462.33
|2,031.71
|1,605.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4,565.74
|3,086.11
|3,005.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4,565.74
|3,086.11
|3,005.02
|Minority Interest
|-0.10
|-0.16
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|1.07
|-1.41
|-0.23
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4,566.71
|3,084.54
|3,004.79
|Equity Share Capital
|6,207.41
|6,207.41
|6,207.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.36
|4.97
|4.84
|Diluted EPS
|7.36
|4.97
|4.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|7.36
|4.97
|4.84
|Diluted EPS
|7.36
|4.97
|4.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited