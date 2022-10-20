CNI Research Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore, up 473.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.40 crore in September 2022 up 473.33% from Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 69.4% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2022 down 69.74% from Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2021.

CNI Research EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2021.

CNI Research shares closed at 2.45 on October 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and 36.11% over the last 12 months.