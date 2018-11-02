CNI Research Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 11.59% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CNI Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2018 up 11.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 105.9% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 106.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2017.
CNI Research shares closed at 2.37 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -23.30% returns over the last 6 months and -32.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|CNI Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|0.52
|1.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|0.52
|1.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.29
|0.47
|1.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.05
|0.56
|1.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.55
|-1.15
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.55
|-1.15
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.55
|-1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|-0.55
|-1.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|-0.55
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|-0.55
|-1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|11.48
|11.48
|11.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.04
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.04
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.04
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited