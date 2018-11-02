CNI Research Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, up 11.59% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in September 2018 up 11.59% from Rs. 1.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 105.9% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 106.09% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2017.

CNI Research shares closed at 2.37 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given -23.30% returns over the last 6 months and -32.29% over the last 12 months.