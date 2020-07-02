CNI Research Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 50.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CNI Research are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 50.91% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 691.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.
CNI Research shares closed at 1.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.27% over the last 12 months.
|CNI Research
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.58
|0.94
|1.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.58
|0.94
|1.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|0.86
|1.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|-0.05
|Other Income
|-0.19
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|0.07
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.07
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.07
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|11.48
|11.48
|11.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.01
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am