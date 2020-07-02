CNI Research Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, down 50.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2020 down 50.91% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2020 down 691.55% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

CNI Research shares closed at 1.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -21.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.27% over the last 12 months.