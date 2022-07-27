CNI Research Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, down 34.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in June 2022 down 34.98% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

CNI Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2021.

CNI Research shares closed at 2.16 on July 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.93% returns over the last 6 months and 5.88% over the last 12 months.