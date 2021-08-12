CNI Research Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore, up 6113.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.89 crore in June 2021 up 6113.98% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 986.23% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

CNI Research EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2020.

CNI Research shares closed at 1.71 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 19.58% over the last 12 months.