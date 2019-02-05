CNI Research Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, up 0.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2018 up 0.34% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98.12% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 98.61% from Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2017.

CNI Research shares closed at 2.20 on February 01, 2019 (BSE)