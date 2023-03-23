 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CNG price may go up by Rs 1/kg on hike in GAIL pipeline tariffs, says MGL MD

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) on March 22 said the integrated tariff for natural gas pipelines of GAIL (India) is set to increase to Rs 58.61 per MMBtu. The tariff, which is 45 percent higher, will be effective April 1, 2023.

The rise in tariffs for GAIL pipelines can have positive as well as negative effects, depending on the location. While some may benefit from the increase, others may experience losses, Ashu Shinghal, managing director, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), told CNBC TV18 in an interview.

If the hike is passed on, it may result in a Rs 1/kg increase in CNG prices, Shinghal said.

JPMorgan India's Pinakin Parekh told CNBC-TV18 that the tariff hike was positive for GAIL, as it would result in higher earnings and margins.