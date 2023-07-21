CMS Info Systems Q1 results: Profit up 22%, revenue grows 13%

The cash management and payment solutions company's earnings per share (EPS) grew to Rs 5.46 for the June quarter. Representational photo

CMS Info Systems, a cash management and payment solutions company, reported a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 84.28 crore for the April-June quarter, against Rs 69 crore recorded in the same quarter year ago, reflecting its resilient double-digit revenue growth through cash logistics and managed services businesses.

Net profit recorded a growth of 5.45 percent on a QoQ basis. The consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 518.25 crore, growing by 13.72 percent YoY. Revenue was up by 2.4 percent on a QoQ basis.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew to Rs 5.46 for the June quarter compared to Rs 5.18 in the March quarter.

Rajiv Kaul, executive vice chairman, whole time director and CEO, CMS Info Systems said, “We are happy to report another quarter of 20%+ earnings growth led by market leadership in cash logistics and the scale-up of our Managed Services & Technology business."

"This is traditionally a weak quarter which was further impacted by unseasonal rains affecting pockets of rural consumption, and withdrawal of Rs 2000 currency notes. We remain focused on our strategic growth objective of doubling revenues from FY21 to FY25,” he added.

CMS' businesses include cash logistics, banking automation, managed services, remote monitoring solution and technology solutions. The company has over 25,000 employees & associates, servicing more than 150,000 business commerce points across 97 percent Indian districts.

CMS Info Systems first got listed in December 2021. Shares of CMS Info Systems fell 0.77 percent during the day to close at Rs 380.80 apiece on July 21, on the NSE.