CMS Info System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.39 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 417.39 399.41 325.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 417.39 399.41 325.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 33.97 29.61 15.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.51 2.10 8.98 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.15 20.70 17.16 Depreciation 32.19 27.85 21.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 243.63 239.85 194.79 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.94 79.31 67.43 Other Income 2.08 16.53 1.15 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.01 95.84 68.58 Interest 4.92 4.43 3.84 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.09 91.40 64.74 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 80.09 91.40 64.74 Tax 20.67 19.50 15.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.42 71.90 49.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.42 71.90 49.06 Equity Share Capital 154.06 153.69 148.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 4.69 3.31 Diluted EPS 3.74 4.56 3.18 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.86 4.69 3.31 Diluted EPS 3.74 4.56 3.18 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited