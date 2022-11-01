English
    CMS Info System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.39 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

    November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 417.39 crore in September 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 325.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.42 crore in September 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 49.06 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 89.99 crore in September 2021.

    CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2021.

    CMS Info System shares closed at 312.90 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months

    CMS Info Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations417.39399.41325.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations417.39399.41325.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.9729.6115.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.512.108.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1520.7017.16
    Depreciation32.1927.8521.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses243.63239.85194.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.9479.3167.43
    Other Income2.0816.531.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.0195.8468.58
    Interest4.924.433.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.0991.4064.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.0991.4064.74
    Tax20.6719.5015.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.4271.9049.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.4271.9049.06
    Equity Share Capital154.06153.69148.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.693.31
    Diluted EPS3.744.563.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.864.693.31
    Diluted EPS3.744.563.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

