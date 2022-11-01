CMS Info System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.39 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 417.39 crore in September 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 325.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.42 crore in September 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 49.06 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 89.99 crore in September 2021.
CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2021.
|CMS Info System shares closed at 312.90 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.62% returns over the last 6 months
|CMS Info Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|417.39
|399.41
|325.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|417.39
|399.41
|325.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33.97
|29.61
|15.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.51
|2.10
|8.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.15
|20.70
|17.16
|Depreciation
|32.19
|27.85
|21.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|243.63
|239.85
|194.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|82.94
|79.31
|67.43
|Other Income
|2.08
|16.53
|1.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.01
|95.84
|68.58
|Interest
|4.92
|4.43
|3.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|80.09
|91.40
|64.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|80.09
|91.40
|64.74
|Tax
|20.67
|19.50
|15.68
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|59.42
|71.90
|49.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|59.42
|71.90
|49.06
|Equity Share Capital
|154.06
|153.69
|148.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|4.69
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|3.74
|4.56
|3.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.86
|4.69
|3.31
|Diluted EPS
|3.74
|4.56
|3.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited