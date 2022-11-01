CMS Info System Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 417.39 crore, up 28.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.39 crore in September 2022 up 28.2% from Rs. 325.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.42 crore in September 2022 up 21.13% from Rs. 49.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.20 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 89.99 crore in September 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2021.