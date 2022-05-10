CMS Info System Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.83 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.83 crore in March 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 366.42 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.79 crore in March 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 51.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.64 crore in March 2022 up 18.62% from Rs. 89.90 crore in March 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.49 in March 2021.

CMS Info System shares closed at 251.35 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)