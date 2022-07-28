 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMS Info System Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.41 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 399.41 crore in June 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 328.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.90 crore in June 2022 up 69.78% from Rs. 42.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.69 crore in June 2022 up 57.09% from Rs. 78.74 crore in June 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.86 in June 2021.

CMS Info System shares closed at 265.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

CMS Info Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 399.41 398.83 328.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 399.41 398.83 328.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.61 42.25 45.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.10 0.64 10.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.70 18.00 16.83
Depreciation 27.85 26.31 18.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 239.85 233.24 178.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.31 78.41 58.81
Other Income 16.53 1.92 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.84 80.33 60.31
Interest 4.43 4.24 3.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.40 76.09 57.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.40 76.09 57.23
Tax 19.50 20.30 14.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.90 55.79 42.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.90 55.79 42.35
Equity Share Capital 153.69 153.15 148.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 3.70 2.86
Diluted EPS 4.56 3.55 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.69 3.70 2.86
Diluted EPS 4.56 3.55 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
