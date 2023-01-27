 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMS Info System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.74 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 437.74 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 354.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.76 crore in December 2022 up 0.74% from Rs. 66.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.29 crore in December 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 111.20 crore in December 2021.

CMS Info Systems
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 437.74 417.39 354.28
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 437.74 417.39 354.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.52 33.97 32.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.85 1.51 -2.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.62 23.15 20.99
Depreciation 30.71 32.19 21.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 266.64 243.63 201.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.09 82.94 80.86
Other Income 4.49 2.08 8.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.58 85.01 89.77
Interest 4.56 4.92 2.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.03 80.09 86.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.03 80.09 86.86
Tax 22.27 20.67 20.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 66.76 59.42 66.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 66.76 59.42 66.27
Equity Share Capital 154.27 154.06 148.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 3.86 4.48
Diluted EPS 4.17 3.74 4.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 3.86 4.48
Diluted EPS 4.17 3.74 4.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
