    CMS Info System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.74 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 437.74 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 354.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.76 crore in December 2022 up 0.74% from Rs. 66.27 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.29 crore in December 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 111.20 crore in December 2021.

    CMS Info Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations437.74417.39354.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations437.74417.39354.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.5233.9732.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.851.51-2.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.6223.1520.99
    Depreciation30.7132.1921.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses266.64243.63201.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.0982.9480.86
    Other Income4.492.088.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.5885.0189.77
    Interest4.564.922.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.0380.0986.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.0380.0986.86
    Tax22.2720.6720.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities66.7659.4266.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period66.7659.4266.27
    Equity Share Capital154.27154.06148.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.333.864.48
    Diluted EPS4.173.744.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.333.864.48
    Diluted EPS4.173.744.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited