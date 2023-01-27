CMS Info System Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 437.74 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 437.74 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 354.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.76 crore in December 2022 up 0.74% from Rs. 66.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.29 crore in December 2022 up 11.77% from Rs. 111.20 crore in December 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.48 in December 2021.

