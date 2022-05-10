 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMS Info System Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 444.12 crore, up 8.24% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 444.12 crore in March 2022 up 8.24% from Rs. 410.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.00 crore in March 2022 up 13.99% from Rs. 56.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.57 crore in March 2022 up 19.53% from Rs. 99.20 crore in March 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.80 in March 2021.

CMS Info System shares closed at 251.35 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)

CMS Info Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 444.12 403.65 410.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 444.12 403.65 410.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.25 31.54 63.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.64 -1.95 24.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 59.44 62.61 53.33
Depreciation 27.45 22.42 18.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 225.77 206.36 181.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.57 82.67 69.46
Other Income 2.55 1.58 11.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.12 84.25 80.59
Interest 4.32 2.99 2.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.80 81.26 77.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.80 81.26 77.66
Tax 22.80 21.02 21.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.00 60.24 56.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.00 60.24 56.15
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 64.00 60.24 56.15
Equity Share Capital 153.15 148.00 148.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 4.07 3.80
Diluted EPS 4.07 3.89 3.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.24 4.07 3.79
Diluted EPS 4.07 3.89 3.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 10, 2022 11:21 am
