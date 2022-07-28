 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMS Info System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 453.30 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 453.30 crore in June 2022 up 22.57% from Rs. 369.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.01 crore in June 2022 up 46.81% from Rs. 47.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.36 crore in June 2022 up 46.66% from Rs. 86.16 crore in June 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.

CMS Info System shares closed at 265.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

CMS Info Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 453.30 444.12 369.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 453.30 444.12 369.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.61 42.25 45.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.10 0.64 10.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.90 59.44 52.84
Depreciation 29.74 27.45 19.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 234.73 225.77 175.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.21 88.57 65.00
Other Income 2.41 2.55 1.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.62 91.12 66.65
Interest 4.49 4.32 3.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.14 86.80 63.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.14 86.80 63.49
Tax 23.12 22.80 16.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.01 64.00 47.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.01 64.00 47.01
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 69.01 64.00 47.01
Equity Share Capital 153.69 153.15 148.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 4.24 3.18
Diluted EPS 4.37 4.07 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.50 4.24 3.18
Diluted EPS 4.37 4.07 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #CMS Info System #CMS Info Systems #Earnings First-Cut #Results #software
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
