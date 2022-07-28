CMS Info System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 453.30 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 453.30 crore in June 2022 up 22.57% from Rs. 369.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.01 crore in June 2022 up 46.81% from Rs. 47.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.36 crore in June 2022 up 46.66% from Rs. 86.16 crore in June 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.

CMS Info System shares closed at 265.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)