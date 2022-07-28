English
    CMS Info System Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 453.30 crore, up 22.57% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CMS Info Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 453.30 crore in June 2022 up 22.57% from Rs. 369.82 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.01 crore in June 2022 up 46.81% from Rs. 47.01 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.36 crore in June 2022 up 46.66% from Rs. 86.16 crore in June 2021.

    CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.18 in June 2021.

    CMS Info System shares closed at 265.85 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

    CMS Info Systems
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations453.30444.12369.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations453.30444.12369.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.6142.2545.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.100.6410.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.9059.4452.84
    Depreciation29.7427.4519.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses234.73225.77175.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax94.2188.5765.00
    Other Income2.412.551.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.6291.1266.65
    Interest4.494.323.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax92.1486.8063.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax92.1486.8063.49
    Tax23.1222.8016.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities69.0164.0047.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.0164.0047.01
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates69.0164.0047.01
    Equity Share Capital153.69153.15148.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.504.243.18
    Diluted EPS4.374.07--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.504.243.18
    Diluted EPS4.374.07--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #CMS Info System #CMS Info Systems #Earnings First-Cut #Results #software
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
