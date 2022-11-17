 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMI Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore, down 89.26% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.39 crore in September 2022 down 89.26% from Rs. 22.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.38 crore in September 2022 up 90.11% from Rs. 74.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 168.09% from Rs. 0.47 crore in September 2021.

CMI shares closed at 22.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.50% returns over the last 6 months and -47.42% over the last 12 months.

CMI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.39 7.58 22.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.39 7.58 22.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.55 5.83 16.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.06 2.03 2.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.37 0.87 1.68
Depreciation 2.29 2.35 2.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.79 1.40 2.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.66 -4.90 -3.34
Other Income 0.10 0.32 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.55 -4.58 -3.07
Interest 10.44 10.89 11.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.99 -15.48 -14.74
Exceptional Items 3.73 -0.27 -72.61
P/L Before Tax -10.26 -15.75 -87.35
Tax -2.87 -3.83 -12.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.38 -11.92 -74.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.38 -11.92 -74.67
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.61 -7.44 -46.59
Diluted EPS -4.61 -7.44 -46.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.61 -7.44 -46.59
Diluted EPS -4.61 -7.44 -46.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cables - Telephone #CMI #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm