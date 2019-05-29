CMI Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 185.92 crore, up 64.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.92 crore in March 2019 up 64.25% from Rs. 113.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.81 crore in March 2019 up 302.07% from Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.54 crore in March 2019 up 35.91% from Rs. 17.32 crore in March 2018.

CMI EPS has increased to Rs. 17.18 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.25 in March 2018.

CMI shares closed at 131.20 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and -55.38% over the last 12 months.