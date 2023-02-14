 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CMI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 87.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 87.21% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 174.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

CMI
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.90 2.39 14.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.90 2.39 14.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.87 0.55 14.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.81 2.06 -0.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.33 0.37 1.09
Depreciation 2.28 2.29 2.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.34 0.79 1.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.74 -3.66 -4.38
Other Income 0.02 0.10 0.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.71 -3.55 -3.83
Interest 3.54 10.44 11.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.25 -13.99 -15.25
Exceptional Items 0.00 3.73 -0.02
P/L Before Tax -9.25 -10.26 -15.27
Tax -2.26 -2.87 -4.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -6.99 -7.38 -11.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -6.99 -7.38 -11.25
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.36 -4.61 -7.02
Diluted EPS -4.36 -4.61 -7.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.36 -4.61 -7.02
Diluted EPS -4.36 -4.61 -7.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited