CMI FPE Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 79.27 crore, up 32.4% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 79.27 crore in September 2018 up 32.4% from Rs. 59.87 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in September 2018 up 130.61% from Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.42 crore in September 2018 up 85.12% from Rs. 8.87 crore in September 2017.

CMI FPE EPS has increased to Rs. 21.12 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.16 in September 2017.

CMI FPE shares closed at 665.55 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -28.45% returns over the last 6 months and -17.36% over the last 12 months.