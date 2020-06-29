CMI FPE Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore, down 49.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.83 crore in March 2020 down 49.78% from Rs. 123.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2020 down 17.4% from Rs. 5.48 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.68 crore in March 2020 up 69.11% from Rs. 3.95 crore in March 2019.

CMI FPE EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.17 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.10 in March 2019.

CMI FPE shares closed at 507.20 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -36.77% returns over the last 6 months and -52.79% over the last 12 months.