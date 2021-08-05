MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Intel - Jio
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Sanjeevani
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CMI FPE Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.30 crore, up 606.39% Y-o-Y

August 05, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI FPE are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.30 crore in June 2021 up 606.39% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021 up 89.62% from Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 102.67% from Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2020.

CMI FPE shares closed at 868.80 on September 15, 2020 (BSE)

Close
CMI FPE
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations97.3061.8213.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations97.3061.8213.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials70.9346.104.35
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.850.520.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.7511.3612.84
Depreciation1.191.211.30
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.5711.507.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.99-8.87-12.44
Other Income1.050.381.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.94-8.49-10.67
Interest0.210.150.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.14-8.64-11.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.14-8.64-11.48
Tax-0.100.32-1.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.05-8.96-10.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.05-8.96-10.10
Equity Share Capital4.944.944.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.12-18.15-20.45
Diluted EPS-2.12-18.15-20.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.12-18.15-20.45
Diluted EPS-2.12-18.15-20.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #CMI FPE #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
first published: Aug 5, 2021 09:11 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

Future Wise | Are gig jobs still in favour in India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.