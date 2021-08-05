CMI FPE Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 97.30 crore, up 606.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.30 crore in June 2021 up 606.39% from Rs. 13.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2021 up 89.62% from Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2021 up 102.67% from Rs. 9.37 crore in June 2020.

CMI FPE shares closed at 868.80 on September 15, 2020 (BSE)