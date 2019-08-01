CMI FPE Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.81 crore, up 90.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.81 crore in June 2019 up 90.41% from Rs. 56.62 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in June 2019 up 13% from Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.30 crore in June 2019 up 5.8% from Rs. 6.90 crore in June 2018.

CMI FPE EPS has increased to Rs. 7.64 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.76 in June 2018.

CMI FPE shares closed at 938.15 on July 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given -4.49% returns over the last 6 months and 19.99% over the last 12 months.