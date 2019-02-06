CMI FPE Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 237.22 crore, up 103.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.22 crore in December 2018 up 103.01% from Rs. 116.86 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.85 crore in December 2018 up 428.06% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.63 crore in December 2018 up 278.02% from Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2017.

CMI FPE EPS has increased to Rs. 32.10 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.08 in December 2017.

CMI FPE shares closed at 1,047.55 on February 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 36.93% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.