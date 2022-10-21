 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 64.58% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandni Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in September 2022 down 64.58% from Rs. 49.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 101.48% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

CM shares closed at 27.75 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 217.51% over the last 12 months.

Chandni Machines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 17.68 32.90 49.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 17.68 32.90 49.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.31 32.29 46.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 -0.27 1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.15 0.16 0.13
Depreciation 0.05 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.36 0.52 1.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.15 0.69
Other Income 0.08 0.08 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.23 0.75
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.23 0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.23 0.74
Tax -0.01 0.06 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.17 0.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.17 0.55
Equity Share Capital 3.23 3.23 3.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.53 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.53 1.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.53 1.71
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.53 1.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
