CM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 64.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandni Machines are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in September 2022 down 64.58% from Rs. 49.91 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 101.48% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.
CM shares closed at 27.75 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 217.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Chandni Machines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.68
|32.90
|49.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.68
|32.90
|49.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|17.31
|32.29
|46.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.09
|-0.27
|1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.15
|0.16
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.52
|1.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.15
|0.69
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.23
|0.75
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.23
|0.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.23
|0.74
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.17
|0.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.17
|0.55
|Equity Share Capital
|3.23
|3.23
|3.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|1.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|1.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.53
|1.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited