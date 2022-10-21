CM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 64.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in September 2022 down 64.58% from Rs. 49.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 101.48% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

CM shares closed at 27.75 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 217.51% over the last 12 months.