    CM Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore, down 64.58% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandni Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.68 crore in September 2022 down 64.58% from Rs. 49.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 101.48% from Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 95.06% from Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021.

    CM shares closed at 27.75 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.72% returns over the last 6 months and 217.51% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Chandni Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6832.9049.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6832.9049.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.3132.2946.21
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.09-0.271.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.150.160.13
    Depreciation0.050.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.521.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.150.69
    Other Income0.080.080.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.230.75
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.230.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.230.74
    Tax-0.010.060.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.170.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.170.55
    Equity Share Capital3.233.233.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.531.71
    Diluted EPS-0.030.531.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.531.71
    Diluted EPS-0.030.531.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:33 pm
