CM Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore, up 180.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.91 crore in September 2021 up 180.75% from Rs. 17.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2021 up 84.03% from Rs. 0.30 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in September 2021 up 76.09% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2020.

CM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2020.

CM shares closed at 12.83 on November 04, 2021 (BSE)