CM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore, up 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.08 crore in June 2023 up 0.55% from Rs. 32.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2023 up 311.43% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2023 up 265.52% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

CM EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2022.

CM shares closed at 11.49 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.96% returns over the last 6 months and -57.37% over the last 12 months.