CM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 98.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 98.91% from Rs. 33.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 156.49% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.