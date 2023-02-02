 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 98.91% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandni Machines are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 98.91% from Rs. 33.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 156.49% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

Chandni Machines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.37 17.68 33.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.37 17.68 33.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.02 17.31 32.82
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.64 -0.09 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.15 0.13
Depreciation 0.04 0.05 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.11 0.36 0.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -0.09 0.37
Other Income 0.06 0.08 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.26 -0.01 0.43
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 -0.01 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.26 -0.01 0.43
Tax -0.06 -0.01 0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.20 -0.01 0.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.20 -0.01 0.35
Equity Share Capital 3.23 3.23 3.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 -0.03 1.09
Diluted EPS -0.62 -0.03 1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.62 -0.03 1.09
Diluted EPS -0.62 -0.03 1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited