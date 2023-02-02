English
    CM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 98.91% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandni Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 98.91% from Rs. 33.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 156.49% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.

    Chandni Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.3717.6833.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.3717.6833.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.0217.3132.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.64-0.090.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.150.13
    Depreciation0.040.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.360.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.090.37
    Other Income0.060.080.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.010.43
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.26-0.010.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.26-0.010.43
    Tax-0.06-0.010.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.20-0.010.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.20-0.010.35
    Equity Share Capital3.233.233.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.031.09
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.031.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.62-0.031.09
    Diluted EPS-0.62-0.031.09
    Public Share Holding
