CM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, down 98.91% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandni Machines are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in December 2022 down 98.91% from Rs. 33.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 156.49% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021.
CM shares closed at 18.50 on February 01, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.25% returns over the last 6 months and -35.20% over the last 12 months.
|Chandni Machines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.37
|17.68
|33.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.37
|17.68
|33.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|17.31
|32.82
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.64
|-0.09
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.15
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.36
|0.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.09
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.08
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.01
|0.43
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.01
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|-0.01
|0.43
|Tax
|-0.06
|-0.01
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.20
|-0.01
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.20
|-0.01
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|3.23
|3.23
|3.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.03
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.03
|1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.03
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.03
|1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited