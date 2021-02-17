CM Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore, up 145.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore in December 2020 up 145.47% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 151.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

CM shares closed at 9.81 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 108.72% returns over the last 6 months and 274.43% over the last 12 months.