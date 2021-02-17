CM Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore, up 145.47% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chandni Machines are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.66 crore in December 2020 up 145.47% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2020 down 151.8% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.
CM shares closed at 9.81 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 108.72% returns over the last 6 months and 274.43% over the last 12 months.
|Chandni Machines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.66
|17.78
|6.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.66
|17.78
|6.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.71
|17.01
|6.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.74
|0.16
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.10
|0.11
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.04
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.10
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|0.37
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.05
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.42
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.42
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.42
|-0.12
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.12
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.22
|0.30
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.22
|0.30
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.23
|3.23
|3.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.93
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.93
|-0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|0.93
|-0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|0.93
|-0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited