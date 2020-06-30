Clio Infotech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 48.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in March 2020 up 48.23% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 up 4.25% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020 down 500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019.

Clio Infotech shares closed at 1.67 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)