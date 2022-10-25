Clean Science Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 247.51 crore, up 61.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.51 crore in September 2022 up 61.6% from Rs. 153.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.25 crore in September 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 53.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.62 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 77.35 crore in September 2021.

Clean Science EPS has increased to Rs. 6.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.04 in September 2021.

Clean Science shares closed at 1,676.75 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and -13.29% over the last 12 months.