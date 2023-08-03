English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Clean Science Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.11 crore, down 19.63% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.11 crore in June 2023 down 19.63% from Rs. 234.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.54 crore in June 2023 down 16.89% from Rs. 70.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.90 crore in June 2023 down 13.06% from Rs. 102.26 crore in June 2022.

    Clean Science EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.63 in June 2022.

    Clean Science shares closed at 1,306.50 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.84% returns over the last 6 months and -21.79% over the last 12 months.

    Clean Science & Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.11216.86234.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.11216.86234.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.9368.94100.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.70-4.86-9.63
    Power & Fuel12.4118.07--
    Employees Cost11.4712.6810.00
    Depreciation10.669.798.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0616.6641.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.8995.5782.87
    Other Income12.3612.4110.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.24107.9893.80
    Interest0.030.09--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.22107.8993.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax78.22107.8993.80
    Tax19.6726.9723.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.5480.9170.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.5480.9170.44
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.517.626.63
    Diluted EPS5.517.616.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.517.626.63
    Diluted EPS5.517.616.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Clean Science #Clean Science & Technology #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Speciality Chemicals
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!