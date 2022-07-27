 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clean Science Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 234.07 crore, up 59.99% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 234.07 crore in June 2022 up 59.99% from Rs. 146.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.44 crore in June 2022 up 28.99% from Rs. 54.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.26 crore in June 2022 up 31.34% from Rs. 77.86 crore in June 2021.

Clean Science EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.14 in June 2021.

Clean Science shares closed at 1,687.70 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -26.15% returns over the last 6 months and 2.13% over the last 12 months.

Clean Science & Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 234.07 204.60 146.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 234.07 204.60 146.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.98 80.92 54.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.63 -9.76 -12.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.00 9.28 7.78
Depreciation 8.46 7.02 5.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.39 40.34 24.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 82.87 76.81 65.55
Other Income 10.93 7.36 6.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 93.80 84.16 72.07
Interest -- 0.13 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.80 84.03 72.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.80 84.03 72.07
Tax 23.35 21.54 17.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.44 62.49 54.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.44 62.49 54.61
Equity Share Capital 10.62 10.62 10.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.63 5.88 5.14
Diluted EPS 6.63 5.88 5.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.63 5.88 5.14
Diluted EPS 6.63 5.88 5.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
