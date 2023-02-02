 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Clean Science Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 31.27% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.27% from Rs. 180.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.90 crore in December 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.51% from Rs. 83.58 crore in December 2021.

Clean Science & Technology
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 237.36 247.51 180.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 237.36 247.51 180.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.99 94.48 60.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.80 -1.75 2.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.73 10.60 8.68
Depreciation 8.88 8.69 6.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.44 46.64 32.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.51 88.85 70.13
Other Income 12.39 3.07 7.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.90 91.93 77.58
Interest 0.06 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 111.84 91.93 77.58
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 111.84 91.93 77.58
Tax 27.94 23.67 19.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 83.90 68.25 57.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 83.90 68.25 57.98
Equity Share Capital 10.62 10.62 10.62
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 6.43 5.46
Diluted EPS 7.89 6.42 5.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.90 6.43 5.46
Diluted EPS 7.89 6.42 5.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited