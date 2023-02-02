English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Clean Science Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore, up 31.27% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 237.36 crore in December 2022 up 31.27% from Rs. 180.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.90 crore in December 2022 up 44.7% from Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.78 crore in December 2022 up 44.51% from Rs. 83.58 crore in December 2021.

    Clean Science & Technology
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations237.36247.51180.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations237.36247.51180.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.9994.4860.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.80-1.752.79
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.7310.608.68
    Depreciation8.888.696.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.4446.6432.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax99.5188.8570.13
    Other Income12.393.077.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.9091.9377.58
    Interest0.060.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax111.8491.9377.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax111.8491.9377.58
    Tax27.9423.6719.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.9068.2557.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.9068.2557.98
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.906.435.46
    Diluted EPS7.896.425.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.906.435.46
    Diluted EPS7.896.425.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited