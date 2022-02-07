Clean Science Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 180.81 crore, up 44.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.81 crore in December 2021 up 44.16% from Rs. 125.43 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.98 crore in December 2021 up 18.18% from Rs. 49.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.58 crore in December 2021 up 20.14% from Rs. 69.57 crore in December 2020.

Clean Science EPS has increased to Rs. 5.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.62 in December 2020.

Clean Science shares closed at 2,333.05 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 45.63% returns over the last 6 months